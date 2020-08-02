PEARL, John Michael John Michael Pearl, passed away peacefully Friday, July 24th at the age of 68, surrounded by his children, siblings, and longtime partner. John Michael Pearl was born January 29, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to John and Rita (Drennen) Pearl. John grew up in Huber Heights, Ohio, and served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972. He worked and retired from a 25-year long career with the Federal Aviation Administration. He had a love for the outdoors and adventure which included being a white-water rafting guide on the New River Gorge, as well as racing cars. He shared his love for nature with his family by taking them rafting, camping, hiking, fishing, and boating. John also included his family in his love of travel; more often than not, it was a beach destination. He is preceded in death by his wife Janice, and mother, Rita Pearl. He is survived by his father, John L Pearl; partner, JoAnn Edds; children, Bonnie Garvin (Charlie), Amie Pearl (Anthony), John Pearl (Marina), Jamie Reyes-Pearl (Juan), and Caleb Pearl (Catalina); siblings, Ann Schommer (Dave), Denise Lanning (James), Philip Pearl (Mel), Patrick Pearl (Eileen), and James Pearl (Lisa); John will forever be remembered by his four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Anyone who was lucky enough to know John would be immediately taken in by his intelligence, extreme generosity, kindness, irreverent sense of humor, and sharp wit. We leave John Michael Pearl at peace, but he remains in our hearts forever. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521.

