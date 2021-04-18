X

PEARSON, Beverly

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

PEARSON, Beverly J.

Beverly J. Pearson, 86, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at The Willows at Fritz Farm. She was born June 6, 1934, in Adams County, OH, to the late Clifton and Mary T. Baldridge. She was a graduate of Miami of Ohio and had been a

teacher for 33 years with the Kettering, OH, City Schools. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church of Centerville, OH. Beverly is survived by her son, Andy (Sharon) Pearson; granddaughter, Cabrina House; brother, David Baldridge; nephew, Randy (Kathy) Baldridge; and great-niece, Stephanie (Alex) Musgrove and their children, Timothy and Gabriella. She is also survived by her "grand puppies", Chloe and Molly. No services are planned.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.