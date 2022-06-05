PEARSON, Donna

PEARSON (Morris),



Donna Mae



12/10/1933 - 5/29/2022



Donna Mae Morris Pearson, 88 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, following a short illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donna is survived by four daughters, Deb (Mark) Summers of McArthur, OH,



Dianna (Joe) Clark-Adkins



of Albuquerque, NM, Dolly (George) Steinbron of Jesup and Dayna (Thomas) Berndsen of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John; her parents, sister and brother. Donna was born on December 10, 1933, in Seymour, MO, the daughter of Jesse and Bertie Miller Morris and graduated in 1951 from Mansfield High School in Seymour, MO. She married John Pearson on December 22, 1952, in Springfield, MO. Donna was a drapery seamstress and owned her own business, Pearson's Designs for many years. Donna enjoyed sewing and



genealogy. She loved her family and enjoyed time with them.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



www.teahenfuneralhome.com