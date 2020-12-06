PEARSON, Gregory Allen



Gregory Allen Pearson, 66, of West Carrollton, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on 11/24/2020. He was a graduate of West Carrollton High School, Class of 1972. Mr. Pearson worked for the City of West Carrollton, Adams Robinson, and Crown Cork & Seal (retired, March 2020). He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda (nee Fisher); son, Christopher (Oanh) of Beavercreek; and sister, Jan Duffey (Lin) of London, OH. He is also survived by stepchildren, Giena Bellman-O'brien, Edward Bellman; goddaughter, Holly Muckensturm; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Janet;



brother, Chris; and daughter, Carly Ann.



A private service with family and friends is scheduled for 12 pm on December 12th, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery – 401 N. Miami Ave, West Carrollton, OH 45449. A proper memorial will be planned in the future to reminisce. Notifications will go out when a safer time can be planned and arranged. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating blood or plasma to assist with current demand due to coronavirus. Greg was a lifetime donor at the community blood bank and believed in its benefits. Arrangements in care of Sanner



Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

