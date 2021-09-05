PEARSON,



Winifred Clowe



(1927-2021)



Beloved wife of the late Paul Pearson (1926-2000); devoted mother of Thomas (Sally)



Pearson of Atlanta, GA, Jean (Daniel) McCabe of Centerville, OH, and Andrew (Linda)



Pearson of Lexington, KY;



loving grandmother of Meghan Pearson, Caroline



Pearson, Tara (Brent) Malcom, Kyle (April) McCabe, Lauren (Travis) Somers, Paul Pearson, Abigail Pearson and Thomas Pearson; dear great-grandmother of Pearson Malcom, Theodore Malcom and Adeline Somers; cherished sister of Julia Reynolds of Boynton Beach, FL.



Winifred Clowe Pearson of Oxford, Ohio, former First Lady of Miami University in partnership with husband, Paul G. Pearson (MU President, 1981-1992), passed away in Centerville on



August 27. She was 94. Winifred was beloved in both her



family and in her community. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the lives she so profoundly impacted. A memorial service is being planned for November in Oxford, OH. For those wishing to give back in Winifred's name, please consider (in lieu of flowers) a donation to the Paul and Winifred



Pearson Scholarship Fund in Arts & Sciences (#3071-001) at



Miami University, 725 E. Chestnut St., Oxford, OH, 45056. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

