X

PECHIE, Harold

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PECHIE, Harold Joseph Harold Joseph Pechie, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Ave. from 5:00- 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Dor-Wood Optimist Club at PO Box 292266, Kettering, Ohio 45429.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.