PECHIE, Harold Joseph Harold Joseph Pechie, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Ave. from 5:00- 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Dor-Wood Optimist Club at PO Box 292266, Kettering, Ohio 45429.

