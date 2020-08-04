PECK, Clara Elizabeth Clara Elizabeth Peck, 89, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on August 1, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born August 10, 1930, the daughter of Ray and Nellie (Kochendarfer) Weber. She loved her family and had a special love for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Chester Peck. Clara is survived by her children, Rodney (Kendra) Peck, Joyce (Larry) Keplinger, Robert (Sharon) Peck, Jeffrey (Dorothy) Peck; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 step great-grandchild; 2 step great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of Hamilton and Jacksonburg United Methodist Church for their support during this difficult time. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with Funeral Services to follow, with Pastor Wes Souders officiating, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Burial will be Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 or Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Oxford-Middletown, Middletown, OH 45042. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

