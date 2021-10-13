PEDRO, Jeffrey Joseph
Age 61, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Family will receive friends 4-7:00PM on Friday, October 15 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD,
KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on
Saturday, October 16 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd, Centerville. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429