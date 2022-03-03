PEEL, Mary
Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. Survivors include grandson, Jon (Angela) Fannin; great-grandsons, Jacksen and Maverick Fannin; nephews, and
special friend, Robin Alsip. There will be no services. The
family thanks Stonespring of Vandalia for their care and
support of Mary. Memorial contributions may be given to
Colorado Ave. Baptist Church, 101 Heaton Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45410. Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel has been
entrusted with the arrangements.
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH
45420