PEEL, Mary

Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. Survivors include grandson, Jon (Angela) Fannin; great-grandsons, Jacksen and Maverick Fannin; nephews, and

special friend, Robin Alsip. There will be no services. The

family thanks Stonespring of Vandalia for their care and

support of Mary. Memorial contributions may be given to

Colorado Ave. Baptist Church, 101 Heaton Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45410. Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel has been

entrusted with the arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

