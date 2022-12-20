PEITZ, Margaret

PEITZ (Quinn),



Margaret W.



Age 100, born June 22, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio. Passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Centerville Assisted Living and Rehab. Margaret was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Carl W. Peitz (2006) and by her beloved grandson, Michael C. Peitz (2019).



Margaret leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Robert (Linda) Peitz of Kettering and Richard (Mary Ann) Peitz of Florida; four grandsons; and one granddaughter and their families.



Margaret was a Registered Histologist at Miami Valley Hospital retiring after many years of dedicated service. She also was a loyal volunteer at MVH enjoying her work in the Gift Shop and the many additional friends that she met there. She also cherished her time belonging to The Free Spirits at Immaculate Conception Parish being a devoted member there since 1946. Margaret was a loyal fan of The Dayton Flyers and Notre Dame Football but most of all she loved spending time with her Family. She was loved by all! Be at Peace Our Sweet Irish Rose.



A private graveside service will be held by the family at Calvary Cemetery where Margaret will be laid to rest by her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dayton Children's Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com