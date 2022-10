PELFREY, James D.



89, of West Carrollton, Oct. 5, 2022. Graveside Service 12:30 p.m., Mon. Oct., 10, 2022, Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, Springboro. Following the Graveside Service on Monday a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the W. Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, West Carrollton. Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.