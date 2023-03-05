PEMBERTON, Barbara Ann "Barb"



Age 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and aunt, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24th, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton after a brief battle with kidney disease and bladder cancer. She was born February 3, 1939, in Hamilton to the late Ernest and Daisey (nee Kidd) Evans. Barb is survived by loving husband Gene Pemberton of Hamilton, OH; son Tim Napier (Debby) of Eldredge, MO; stepchildren Vicki Murphy of Villa Hills, KY, Mike Pemberton of Brooksville, KY, Cheri Pemberton of Florence, KY and Steve Pemberton of Lakewood, CO; brother Bob Napier (Fern) of Hamilton, OH; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. While Barb and Gene did not have a home church, they enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart on TV and loved the Lord. Barb is in the loving arms of Jesus with her family who have gone before. Barb was an avid gardener and loved to craft. Barb had a witty sense of humor even until the day before her death and loved to laugh. Barb loved life and will be missed by many. Barb is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Daisey Evans; brother Bill Evans; and son David Napier. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 10:30am until the time of the funeral service at 12:30pm with Pastor Tim Kufeldt officiating. Burial to follow in Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

