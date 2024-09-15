Pendergest, Rita

Pendergest (Krebs), Rita



Rita Pendergest age 96 passed away Friday September 13, 2024. She was born October 3, 1927 to the late Louis Krebs and Colette Hilz. Rita is survived by three children Stephen (Kerry) Bossert, Donna Bossert, Lisa Bossert-Armitage; four grandchildren Stephanie (Jason) Schubert, Meredith (Taylor) Sutphen, Jillian (Ryan) Paradise, Kaitlin (Michael) Rigazio; eight great grandchildren Olivia, Michael, Jacob, Louis, Riley, Ryan Jr., Luciana, Brayden and was also survived by many other family and friends including Pat's children and grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pat Pendergest, and infant granddaughter Susan Agnew Bossert. Visitation at St. Peter in Chains Church 382 Liberty Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday September 19, 2024 from 9:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am with Father Rick Walling, Celebrant. Entombment to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Rita loved all animals. Donations may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society 1820 Princeton Rd Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



