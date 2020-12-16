PENDERGRASS, David L.



Age 83 of Dayton, departed this life Dec. 10, 2020. He was born to the late Levi



Pendergrass and Flora (Fulton) Pendergrass in Kingstree, SC. He retired from the State of Ohio. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, member of Shiloh



Baptist Church, member of



Gloria Lodge #89 PHA.



Survived by his wife, Gloria; daughter Regina; sons David, Durwood all of Columbus, OH; two sisters Ruth Presley of Sumter, SC; Dorothy Adams of Charlotte, NC; brother-in-law Joseph McDonald; sister-in-law Cheryl Cokley-Benn (Nathaniel), three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Walk Through Visitation, 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Services. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.



