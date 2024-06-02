Pendleton, Roy Allen



ROY ALLEN PENDLETON, 65, of Dayton, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2024. He was born in Springfield on March 6, 1959, the son of Jack and Helen (Davis) Pendleton. Roy was an electrician by trade and loved to garden, fish, working on cars and being a handyman. He is survived by his mother, Helen, of Springfield; daughter, Samantha Collier, with whom he made his home; step-son, Jeffrey Collier; grandchildren, Johnathan, Joseph, Trinity, Xzaviar, Greyson, Bella, and Harper; and sister, Dee Dee Beuerlein. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Brad Pendleton. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Roy's funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





