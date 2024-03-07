Penix, Shirley A.



PENIX, Shirley A., age 88, of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024 at Stonespring of Vandalia. Shirley was retired from Huber Heights City Schools, a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, Eagles Aerie #2641 and Fairborn Senior Citizens. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William A. Penix, Jr.; parents, Everett & Minnie Bush; and brother, Dale Bush. Shirley is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Cathy & Ed Foland of Fairborn; son, Danny A. Penix & Darlene Alsup of Kettering; grandchildren, Tonya (Mike) Howard, Michael (Jennifer) Foland, Brooke (Ricardo) Thompson and James Penix; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Braylon, Madden and Olivia; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home with Rob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.



