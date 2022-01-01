PENNINGTON, Barbara



Age 92, of Hamilton, died on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Bradford Place. She was born in Hamilton on January 9, 1929, the daughter of George W. and Dorothy E. (Horsch) Pippert. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1947. She marred Herbert E. McComb on August 16, 1947. They were happily married for sixteen years until his death in



December of 1963. Two sons were born from the union: Dale H. McComb, Utica, OH, and Robert C. McComb, Hamilton, OH. On February 9, 1973, she married Dale C. Pennington, who then passed away in September of 1983. Barbara was a secretary for 26 and ¾ years at Mosler Safe Co., retiring in January 1, 1993. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer at Fort Hamilton Hospital for many years and was also a member of AARP. She is survived by her sons, Dale H. (Barbara) McComb and Robert C. (Christina) McComb, four grandchildren: Dale Jr., Matthew, Jeremy, and Jessica McComb, three great-grandsons: Cian, Colin, and Carson, three great-granddaughters: Madeline, Lena, and Ayla, two nieces: Mary Lou (Larry) Robbins and Linda (Eddie) Steiner, one nephew; Todd R. (Susan) Pippert, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Herbert McComb and Dale Pennington, two brothers, Donald and Richard Pippert, sisters-in-law, Joyce Pippert and Louise Avis, and her niece



Diane Bochenek. A funeral service will be held at Weigel



Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Brian Choi officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220,



Mason, OH, 45040 or Animal Friends Humane Society for Cat Care, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH, 45011, or First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow St., Hamilton, OH, 45011.



Online condolences will be available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com