PENNINGTON, Herman R.



Age 91 of Fairfield, passed away at Majestic Care Center on Friday, October 23, 2020. Herman was born in Clay



County, Kentucky, on July 21, 1929, to Dan Pennington and Della (Smith) Pennington. He was a United States Army



Veteran, serving during the



Korean War. Herman graduated from Sue Bennett College with a teaching degree, and



later went on to work and



retire from Fisher Body. Herman was a Mason, a past commander of the VFW Chuck Cain Post, and a member of the AMVETS.



Herman is survived by the mother of his children, Dorothy Pennington; his children, Jean (Brian) Hornsby and Steve (Lori) Pennington; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Marie Lowe and Robert Wayne (Carolyn) Pennington; his



son-in-law, Mark Koehler; his friend Phyllis Moore; and



numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Pennington and Della Pennington; one daughter, Judy Koehler; his spouses, Barb Pennington and Mildred Pennington; and his siblings,



Eldon "Cotton" Pennington, Nola Baker, Reba Evans, and



William Pennington.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,



October 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Brian Schreiber officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice.

