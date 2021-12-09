PENNINGTON, JEFFREY

dayton-daily-news logo
PENNINGTON, Sr.,

Jeffrey Allen

Jeffrey Allen Pennington Sr., 46, of Springfield, passed away December 4, 2021, in his home. He was born August 9, 1975, in Springfield, the son of George Allen and Diana Lynn

(Drummond) Pennington Jr. Mr. Pennington enjoyed playing darts and pool, fishing and mushroom hunting. He was the owner of Jeff's Property Maintenance. Survivors include his parents; his wife, Lisa Anne (Rawlins) Pennington; one son, Jeffrey Allen (Mariana) Pennington Jr.; siblings, Jamie Pennington, Tracey (Sam) Thacker, Cristi Pennington and Joey Pennington; numerous nieces and nephews and best friends: Paul Moore, Chris Hensley, Chip Truitt and Jerry Capers. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Dustyn Whitt officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

