PENQUITE, Florence E.



Lifelong resident of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, May 21st at the age of 85, surrounded by her loving family at Miami Valley South Hospital. Florence is preceded in death by her parents Velma and Alexander, her husband of 60 years Glen Sr, and her sons Timothy and Thomas. Florence is



survived by her sons Glen Jr. (Colleen), Stanley (Amy), Doug (Jeni), her daughter-in-law Carol, and her loving sister Linda. She was a loving grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Flo retired from MVH after 30 years of service. She raised 5 boys and countless others that became like children to her. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed all things in nature. She spent endless years perfecting the craft of sewing and quilting. Flo's greatest joy was time spent with her family and friends at her cabin in Blue Jay on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. She was family to everyone that



entered her life and will be dearly missed by all. There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Sunday, June 12th, 2022, from 12-1pm



followed by a celebration of Florence's life at 1pm. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

