dayton-daily-news logo
X

PEPPO, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
5 hours ago

PEPPO, Betty Louise Pacholka

Age 96, of Xenia went Home to be with Jesus Friday, September 3, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Jamestown, Ohio the daughter of Archie C. and Lena May (Williams) Meno.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husbands: Clarence R. Pacholka and Malcolm A. Peppo; son: Michael Paul Pacholka; stepson: Ronald Peppo; and siblings: Phyllis M. LaVigne; Howard Newton; Charles Meno; Gerald (Jan) Meno; Archie Richard Meno.

Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Roger W. and Katy Pacholka; daughter-in-law: Betty Pacholka; grandchildren: Michael Pacholka; Lee (Leslie) Jones and Lori Pacholka (Rob DiPietro); great-granddaughter: Samantha; brother: Roger (Judy) Meno; stepchildren: Robert Peppo;

Michael (Mary) Peppo and Peggy Skaggs; as well as step-grandchildren; dear friends: Doris (Denny) Nagel; Rose Handwerker and Maryann Johnson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was a long time member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She had been active in the sewing club, altar guild and teaching Sunday School. She considered the church members to be part of her extended family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Music Dept. in memory of Betty.

Services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 287 W. Main St., Xenia with Pastor William Chwochow officiating. She will be buried at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Severino, Peter
2
ROBERTS, Thelma
3
RYAN, Jean
4
SCHULKE, Edward
5
DELABAR, James
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top