PERDUE, Homer Lee



Homer Lee Perdue, 74, of Springfield, passed away



August 4, 2021, in his home. He was born April 13, 1946, in Huntington, Virginia, the



son of Creed and Florence (Henderson) Perdue. Mr. Perdue was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Aurora, Indiana. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, sudoku puzzles and watching television. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and he and his father owned and operated the Fayette County Harwood business. Survivors include three children; Kerry Keenan, Tom (Victoria) Perdue and Heather (Chris) Lilly, two stepchildren; Daniel (Danielle) Bryant and Deanna Bryant, grandchildren; Ashley Keenan, Tyler Keenan, Dakota Perdue, Paisley Perdue, Christifer Lilly Jr. and Payton Bryant, great grandchildren; Legend, Layla and Arius and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; Michael Perdue and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:0PM until 3:00PM Saturday, August 14, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

