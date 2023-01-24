dayton-daily-news logo
PERKINS, Roy

PERKINS, Roy J.

82, of Springfield, passed away January 21, 2023, at Villa Springfield. He was born September 16, 1940, in Hazard, Kentucky, the son of Ted and Jane (Patrick) Perkins. Mr. Perkins was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had retired from the Air National Guard. Survivors include three children, Marlene (Jason) Kayatin, Greg Perkins, and Eric (Jeannie) Perkins; grandchildren, Gregory, Victor, Kaitlyn, Keirsten, Hannah, Amber, and Kristen; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois A. Perkins on March 2, 2015; sisters, Margaret, Dean, and Betty; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 9-10 a.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at


