PERREAULT, Allison Cecile



Loving mother of Ashley White and Jessica White. Dear grandmother of Cameron Singer. Beloved sister of Nora Perreault and the late Danny Perreault. Cherished daughter of Ronald and Donna Perreault. Also survived by Tristan Perreault, Trevor Shemkovitz, and John Shemkovitz. Passed away November 9, 2020, age 53. Visitation will be held at Gospel Training and Outreach Center, 24 West St., Fairborn, OH, on Friday, November 13th from 4-5:30 pm. Funeral service at 5:30 pm.

