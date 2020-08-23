PERRY, Charles William "Bill" Charles "Bill" William Perry, passed away Saturday, August 15th in the morning at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret E. Perry (Koch); his father, Ranker C. Perry, and his stepmother, Mildred Perry. Bill was a very unique man. He was always surrounded by those that loved him. He had a strong work ethic and always looked to do things in a way that would help him and others grow. Bill never judged anyone and had strong principles. If you were his friend, you knew you were blessed. Bill married Margaret on July 23, 1983, and they were happily married until the day he passed. Bill was a strong and steadying influence for a man whose instincts were always to push himself to live life fully. He deeply loved his entire family. He had a keen wit, and a strong sense of humor that made everyone he talked to want to keep talking to him. Bill never met a stranger. He loved the game of golf and enjoyed all that came with that sport. Bill was a graduate of the 1960 Belmont High School class. Bill worked and then retired from Frigidaire (General Motors) after 35 years. He was also a part of Eagle Scout Troop 45, and was very proud to have accomplished becoming a part of that troop. He enlisted with the United States Air Force in 1961, and served 4 years until returning to General Motors. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Margaret; his daughter, Victoria Willis and her 3 children; his step-daughter, Angella Buckner and her 2 children, and his grandchild, Kevin Cargill and his son. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Bill's memory. There will be no visitations, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.

