PERRY, Stephen M.



Stephen M. Perry, age 43, of Englewood, OH, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born November 12, 1977, in Laurinburg, North Carolina, the son of Robert and Pamela (Moseman) Perry. Stephen is survived by his parents; twin brother, Patrick (Monica) Perry; sister, Melissa (Ronnie) Perry McGee; nieces, Zoey, Justine, Elizabeth, and Mariah; nephews, Brendan, and Bryce; great-niece, Aria; and numerous extended family members and friends. Stephen was a creature of habit and everyone knew he was a straight shooter. He enjoyed going out to eat, and spending time with his friends and family. Stephen had a kind soul and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 AM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd, Fairborn OH 45324 with Deacon Max Roadruck officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

