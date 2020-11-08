PETACHI, James Dale



78, passed away at home after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Pearl, his son Paul Petachi and his wife Melissa, and 2 grandchildren, Brian and Emily;



sister, Penny Mahtani and her husband Michael of St. Petersburg, Florida.



He is also survived by 4 step-children, James (Helena) Grefer, Linda Ashley, Ellen (Eric) Bachmann, and John (Diane) Grefer; 14 step-grandchildren and many step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Theo Russo and stepfather Carl Russo; father, Henry Petachi; and step-daughter, Diane Thompson-Purvis. James Dale was very athletic in his youth; a gymnast for 15 years, and a swimmer and a diver. As an adult, he taught Ballroom Dance Lessons under the business name of "Dale Archer". He really enjoyed putting on Dance Exhibitions which were enjoyed by all. James served in the Navy during the Vietnam War for 4 years. Your thoughts and prayers will be appreciated. There will be no public viewing at this time. A memorial will be planned at a future date. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

