PETERMAN, Lura Rae Oswalt A long time resident of the Dayton area, died October 4th, 2020, at her home in Sarasota, Florida, after a lengthy battle with MS and Parkinson's disease for the past 25 years. For the past 14 months she was at home under Hospice care. Lura was an educator or principal for 42 years serving in several school districts in the Dayton area including Northmont City Schools, Dayton Public Schools and Centerville City Schools for the majority of the time at Cline and Weller Elementary Schools. Lura was the principal of Weller School when the school was recognized as a National School of Excellence in 1998-1999. She was also an adjunct professor at Wright State University for several years educating and mentoring new teachers to continue to help children. She retired in 2003 from Centerville City Schools to spend more time with her five grandkids. She enjoyed traveling around the world with Dennis, Doug, Elie and Carolyn, playing cards, socializing, and the holidays, but loved her family most of all. She could usually be found shopping, at family get togethers, planning outings with the grandkids or watching her grandchildren at their sporting and musical events. She was preceded in death by her parents Esther Ruth Oswalt and Russell Raymond Oswalt. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Dennis; two wonderful children Lura Jenkins (Scott) and Troy Peterman (Joanne). In addition, she leaves behind five amazing grandchildren who loved to spend the night with Grammy and Pap when they were younger: Kayleen (Timothy) Kramb, Jake and Hannah Peterman, Christopher and Thomas Jenkins. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, October 14th from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral services will be following the viewing at 12:00 PM. Woodland Cemetery will be her final resting place. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Centerville Education Foundation, 111 Virginia Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45458. Centervilleeducation.org/Support/Donate (in employer / business name field indicate Lura Peterman). Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

