PETERS, Bobby G.



Age 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 18, 1933, in Hazard,



Kentucky, the son of the late John and Bertie (Helton) Peters. He was also preceded by his beloved wife, Ruth in 2009, and his siblings, Billy, Coy and Roy Peters, Maxine Howard, Kathleen King and Shirley Leach. Bobby is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Jason Kidwell; his granddaughter, Julie Kidwell; two sisters, Virginia Stepp and Lorene Deaton. He is also survived by his little buddies, Jedi and Jade. Bobby served proudly in the United States Navy for 4 years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 26 years. He was a member of the Oriole Club and the Franklin Golf Club since 1961. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street. Interment with



military honors will follow at Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences or memories may be shared with the family at



