PETERS, Dorothy Kathleen



Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She retired from Northmont City Schools. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, but her biggest joy was caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Kenneth Peters, daughters: Christine Marie (Kurt) Moss, Gail Lynn (John) Tyree, grandchildren: Michael Moss, Brittany Moss, Bryce Tyree, Lauren Tyree, great-grandchildren: London Wright, Saint Wright, siblings: Mary Wiedner, Sue Ann Kincaid, Orville Michael Owen, William "Dan" Owen, Deborah Joerendt, Frances Ehlers, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: John Benjamin and Dorothy Lee (Williamson) Owen, and siblings: John Owen, Jim Owen, Joe Owen and Janet Lively. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial



Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on



Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to the



American Cancer Association. To view the service for Dorothy and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com