dayton-daily-news logo
X

PETERS, Margaret

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PETERS, Margaret Evelyn

Our family's truly beloved Margaret Evelyn Peters passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022, at the age of 86. She was a remarkable lady who generously shared her extraordinary talents with our family, countless others in Dayton, and

beyond. She was a faithful Christian, quintessential educator with a passion to inspire her students to achieve, noted historian and author, community activist and volunteer. Margaret was a tireless advocate for opening opportunities for our children; for equality, equity and justice for us all; and for the betterment of our City of Dayton. A memorial service will be held, with Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter, Zion Baptist Church, officiating, on Saturday, May 7th, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Senior Pastor Jay D. McMillen. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to the start of service at 12:00. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to World Vision or Children International, two of Margaret's favorite charities.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
McCOY, Patrick
3
HELLER, Ann
4
BYRUM, Karen
5
CARTER, Lee
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top