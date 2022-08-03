PETERS, Jr., Mark C.



Of Oxford, passed away peacefully at UC Medical Center on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on December 16, 1952, to the late Mark and Clara Peters. Mark was a 1972 graduate of Badin High School. He worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 648. On November 14, 1981, he married Sherri Newton and enjoyed 40 wonderful years of marriage. Mark was a member of The Presbyterian Church where he participated in the Chancel Choir and the Praise Band. He also sang with the Village Voices for many years. Mark enjoyed sports, playing football in high school, and later playing fast pitch softball, church league softball, and golf. He was very easygoing, friendly, and was always eager to help on a project. Mark is survived by his wife Sherri and his sons Chad (Andrea) Peters and Zachary Peters; grandchildren Clara and Noah Peters. In addition, he is survived by his sisters Sandy (Gerry) Hyland, Joanie Burkhart; brothers Bob (Leslie) Peters, John (Denise) Peters and Jim (Laura) Peters; brother-in-law Randy (Lynn) Newton; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A Service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00am at The Presbyterian Church with Dr. John Lewis officiating. A Gathering of Friends and Family will follow in the Mix and Mingle Room. Memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Music Ministry or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com