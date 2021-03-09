PETRAKOS, William Christian "Bill"



Age 74 of Union, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Bill had been a carpenter and cabinet maker for many years and retired from Exhibit Concepts. He enjoyed woodworking and playing golf, but his biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years: Deborah "Debbie" (Smith) Petrakos, son and daughter-in-law: Jason and Megan Petrakos of Brunswick, grandchildren: Jacey, Nicholas, Maya, Ty, Breanna, 3 great-grandchildren, sister: Carol (Steve) Allee of IN, brother: Steven Petrakos of Dayton, mother-in-law: Betty Smith of Union, brothers-in-law: Chuck (Judy) Smith of Kettering, Brad Smith of Union, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was



preceded in death by his parents: William Petrakos and



Marilyn (Kenzie) Petrakos and father-in-law: Charles Smith. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Minnich Cemetery in Union. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fire Collaborative - Clayton, Englewood and Union. To view the service for Bill and to leave an online condolence, please visit



