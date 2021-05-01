X

PETRO, Judy

PETRO (Myers), Judy A.

Age 82, of College Corner, Ohio, died April 28, 2021.

Beloved wife of James Petro for 65 years. Loving mother of Patty (Dave) DeMarco, adoring grandmother of Adam

(Amanda Haskett) DeMarco and Ashley (Jake Boehmler) DeMarco. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kaylee DeMarco and Kayden DeMarco. She also is survived by her brother, James (Kathy) Myers. Preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Charlotte Myers; brothers, David Myers and Gene Myers. Judy retired from Miami University with over 40 years of service. Judy loved Bingo, playing cards, fishing and most of all, her family. A graveside service will take place at the Beechwood

Cemetery on Hamilton Richmond Road at Eaton Oxford Road, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 am. Online condolences to


www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com


