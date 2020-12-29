PETRY, Walter Franklin



94 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Butler County, on September 15, 1926, the son of the late Lester and Lottie Petry. Walter was a retired Tech Service Rep for NCR for 40 years, U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and attended Timberhill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Louise (Bittinger) Petry; grandchildren, Jacob (Amanda),



Matthew (Wendy), Abby (Chad), Becky (Danny), Amy (Joe), Nathanael, Adam (Crystal) and Angela (Luke); great-grandchildren, Levi, Addison, Remington, Aidan, Coleman, Chase, Alex, Daniel, Anna, Grace, Amara, Kaylee, Mackenzie, Owen and Lincoln; sibling, Marion Petry. Walter was also preceded in death by his daughters, Debra Henry and Jill Schellenbarg. Gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 11-1pm with Memorial Service to follow. The family suggests contributions be made in his memory to Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Condolences may be left for the family at



