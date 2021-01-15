PETTIT, David H.



David H. Pettit, age 75, of Pickerington, OH, passed away on January 13, 2021. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 14, 1945, to the late Richard and Mary Belle (Miller) Pettit. David proudly served as Sergeant in the United States Air Force



during the Vietnam War. He then worked for the Department of Defense for 28 years. David cherished spending time with his wife Marva, daughter, grandchildren, friends and family. In their life together they enjoyed collecting bald eagle figurines and other mementos. He was a member of Goldwing Motorcycle Club, enjoyed woodworking, puzzles and traveling.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Dick Pettit.



David is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Marva (Hart) Pettit; daughter, Lori Miller; grandchildren, Brandon (Amy) Merida and Sarah Merida; sisters, Denise (Peter) DeHaan and Diane Pettit; sister-in-law, Lois Pettit; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home at 550 Hill Rd. Pickerington, Ohio 43147. A funeral service will be held



Monday, January 18, at North Hills Church of God, 2950 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH 45502. Burial will follow at Terre Haute cemetery. Online condolences at



www.spencefuneralhome.com