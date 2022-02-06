PETTIT, Richard L. "Dick"



Age 92, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, January 29, 2022, with loving family by his side. He was born in



Dayton, OH, on February 14, 1929, to the late Joseph and



Anna Pettit. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran; and retired from General Motors ~ Delco Products Division after more than 30 years of service. A lifelong resident of Germantown, he was very active in the community. He was a member of the



Germantown Masonic Lodge #257 ~ F. & A.M., I.O.O.F. Friendship Lodge #21, Germantown Senior Citizens; and served on Germantown City Council. In his early years, he was active with the Germantown Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad; was a Germantown Police Officer and Montgomery County Sheriff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marcella Kuch, Joanne and Carl Pettit. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanne L. (Forrer) Pettit; his 2 daughters, Patricia "Pat" (Michael) Duff and Sarah (Doug) Shumard; 4 grandchildren, James Cox, Michael, Shane and Randal Duff; 6 great-grandchildren, Abrielle and James Cox, Kiya, Mia, Charli and Daisy Duff. Dalton Funeral Home,



Germantown, serving the family. A Private Service will be held with burial at Germantown Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

