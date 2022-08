PETTIT, Walter A.



Age 99, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Leonard. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 9 at 11:00am at the St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville. Family will greet friends one hour prior to Mass. Private Burial for family only at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.