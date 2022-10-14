PETTUS, Karen

PETTUS (Ball), Karen Kay "Duchess"



Karen Kay "Duchess" (Ball) Pettus, 83, of Englewood, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. She was born September 27, 1939, in Dixon, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph Butler Ball and Dorothy (Kiely) Ball, who preceded her in death. Karen married Richard Armine Pettus on June 3, 1972, and he preceded her in death in 2010. Survivors include three sons: James "Chip" (Cathi) Green, Tipp City, OH; Michael Green, Clayton, OH; Paul (Laurie) Pettus, St. Charles, MO; one granddaughter, Lindsey Green, Englewood, OH; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Including her parents and husband, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers Jack Ball (Baltimore, MD) and Rick Ball (Terre Haute, IN). After attending three high schools in Michigan, Texas and California, Karen graduated in 1957 from Schulte High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. After working for the US Navy in Washington, DC and for Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, Karen worked as assistant to the director of the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) under six directors for 28 years (1973-2001). Karen was known for encouraging, mentoring, and supporting women employees. She received the 1999 Lackner Award to honor her significant contribution to the Catholic and Marianist character of the University. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio 45322). Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

