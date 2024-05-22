Petty, Cheryl

Petty (Burrell), Cheryl Lynn



Cheryl Lynn (Burrell) Petty, age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Homegoing Services 11 am Saturday, May 25, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10:00 am- 11:00 am, at which time family will receive friends. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.



