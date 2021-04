PETTY, Helen Marie



Age 91 of Fairfield, OH, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1929, in Akron, OH. She leaves behind her husband of over 71 years Robert Petty and many other family and friends. A celebration of Helen's life will take place at a later date. Full obit at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com