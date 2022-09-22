PFEIFER, Carol



Age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17th with her family at her side. Her memory will be cherished by her beloved husband of 58 years, Jerry Pfeifer, son Andrew (Vicki) Pfeifer, daughter Elissa (Bill) Litfin; grandchildren, Anna and Robert Pfeifer, Stella and Julian Litfin. Also surviving are her sister Dorothy (Duane) Harrington, and numerous loved ones.



While attending Ohio University, Carol met Jerry, and on January 18, 1964, they were married. After 2 years of living in Madison, Ohio, where she taught high school home economics, she embarked on travels around the world with Jerry as he served our country in the United States Air Force. As an Air Force spouse, she was very active in supporting other Air Force spouses and families, and it was here that her new career in early childhood development blossomed. Over the course of the next 40 years Carol touched the lives of thousands of children and their families. Carol wrapped up her career when she retired from Mini University in 2016 as their Vice President of Education and Programs. Her network of "kids," many of whom now have children of their own, kept her happy and engaged. As avid travelers, she and Jerry were actively seeing and sharing the world with family and friends over the years. Her passion for learning about history and culture was insatiable. She viewed every trip as an educational adventure, a trait that she has passed on to her children, grandchildren, friends and family. Her conversations with new acquaintances always started with "Tell me about yourself" and always ended with a new friendship. If the measure of the fullness of one's life is the number of people's lives you have touched, Carol would tell you "I've led a very full life, but I'm not done yet." On September 24th there will be a gathering of Family and Friends starting at 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, followed by a celebration of Carol's life at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a scholarship in Carol's name to help early childhood teachers with their degree expenses. Tax deductible donations can be made online at www.greenegiving.org (please reference the Carol Pfeifer Scholarship) or by mailing contributions to the Greene County Community Foundation, 941 West Second Street, Xenia, OH 45385. Any checks should be made out to "Greene Giving" and reference the Carol Pfeifer Scholarship in the memo section. To share a special memory of Carol or leave a special message for her family, please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com