PFEIFER, Maryage

PFEIFFER (Fisher), Mary



Age 89, was welcomed into Heaven on February 19, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. Mary was born on May 26, 1932, (the twin of the late Joseph Fisher) to parents Lloyd and Katharine Fisher, in her beloved hometown of Dayton, Ohio. She would live there until she relocated to Florida in 1984.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her former husbands, Carl Lischke and James Pfeiffer; brothers Joe Fisher (twin), Jim Fisher, Bud Fisher; sisters Cassie Fisher, Bonnie



Coleman, and sister and best friend, Helen Brendel. She is survived by her loving daughter Sue Parrino and son-in-law, Craig Parrino; her cherished grandchildren, Anthony Parrino,



Stephen Parrino and Lauren Parrino, all of Tampa; her sister-in-law, Ruth Fisher, of Dayton; and numerous adored nieces and nephews.



Mary was a sweetheart to everyone who knew her. She loved her family with her whole heart and made sure to say "I love you" after every conversation and visit. Her fun-loving spirit and laugh were contagious. She had a sharp memory and was the best Fisher Family historian and storyteller. Her extended family loved hearing her recall the "old days" of growing up in the East End and attending Holy Family School. In her younger years, she worked at the former McCall's Corporation in Dayton and later, with her husband, Jim, they owned



Clancy's Tavern in Dayton. She was a devout Catholic and faithfully attended St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Many will remember her favorite saying, "Let Go, Let God!" Mary remained active and independent until her last days and enjoyed baking sweets for her friends and family. She was a devoted Mom and Grandma and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Funeral services were held in Tampa on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with final resting place at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, FL.

