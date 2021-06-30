PFEIFFER, Barbara J.



Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 11, 1935, in Middletown and lived here all her life. Barbara graduated from



Middletown High School Class of 1953. She was a Registered Nurse and was employed at Middletown Regional Hospital for 20 years; was a Public Health Nurse for three years, and was employed at Otterbein Retirement Community for two years retiring in 1993. She and her husband had a farm with an on-site vegetable stand in Overpeck for several years. She enjoyed singing in the choir at St. Luke Presbyterian Church, and then later



became a member of Collinsville Presbyterian Church. Barbara loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her father, Valentine Igo; her mother, Ella (Russell) Heinrich; her step-father, John Heinrich; and one son, William "Bill" Pfeiffer. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth L. Pfeiffer; four sons, Kevin Pfeiffer, Steve (Beth) Pfeiffer, David (Martha) Pfeiffer and Rick (Valerie) Pfeiffer; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; one brother, Ken (Carolyn) Igo; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by



services at 12:00 noon with Chaplain Andral Gooden officiating. Interment will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery in St. Clair Township, Butler County. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

