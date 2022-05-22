PFIRMAN (Honerlaw),



Carol Jean



Age 80, born August 12, 1941, originally of Hamilton, Ohio, and long-time resident of Sycamore Township, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years, James F. Pfirman. Carol was the proud mother of 3, Joanne Neumann, Dan Pfirman, and David Pfirman (Donna Pfirman, spouse); 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Neumann Schuerman, Ellen Neumann, Ian Neumann, Daniel Pfirman, and Jimmy Pfirman; 2 great-grandchildren, Gabriel Schuerman, Xander Pfirman, and many nieces and nephews. Carol also had many dear friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Bertha Honerlaw, sister Lois Honerlaw Adduci, and grandchild Miranda Lane. A celebration of life and memorial for Carol to be announced. The



family would like to express our deep thanks to the care and support given by the Hospice of Cincinnati. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the National Cancer



Society, Hospice of Cincinnati, or a charity of your choice.



Carol's dearest love was her family and friends. Condolences may also be sent to 9097 Eldora Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45236.

