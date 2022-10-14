PHEANIS, John Gilbert



Oxford — John Gilbert Pheanis, 89, passed away on October 12, 2022, after a long illness. He was born December 26, 1932, in West Alexandria, Ohio. He was a graduate of Camden High School and Miami University, and he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. John married his wife of 64 years, Diana Kline, in 1958. During his journey through life, John worked at P&G, Armco, Springboro High School and Graphic Packaging, the company from which he retired in 1996. John was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister; one brother-in-law Frank Kline. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Rickard, his wife, Diana Pheanis, of Oxford, his daughter, Julie Pheanis Purkey, of Oxford, and his son, Wes Pheanis Montgomery, of North Hollywood, California, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for John at a future date as yet to be determined. Those who knew John knew that his many rescued dogs and cats greatly enriched his long life. The best way to remember and memorialize John would be to donate to an animal welfare organization or to adopt a dog or a cat from a local animal shelter or rescue organization. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. The family wishes to give a very special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Cincinnati, and the caregivers Misty, Joan, Peggy, Tina, Dale, Sharon, and Betty for their special care for John. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

