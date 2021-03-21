X

PHELPS, Evie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

PHELPS, Evie

Evie Phelps, 80 of Palm Coast, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021.

Known for his wise words, his one-liners, and his gentle spirit, Evie had a knack for turning strangers into friends. He was a lifelong lover of jazz who played both alto and tenor

saxophone. His garden was

always a point of pride, and his

passion for the outdoors inspired his woodworking craft later in life. Evie retired from the City of Dayton, Ohio, as a

correction officer in 1996 and moved to Palm Coast, Florida, with his family in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; his sons, Demone and Kevin; his daughter, Ashley; his three grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; his sisters, Juanita and Irma; his brother and sisters-in-law; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parent; his grandson, Javon; his two brothers; and four of his sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Phelps family has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences can be made at


www.clymerfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.