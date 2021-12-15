dayton-daily-news logo
PHELPS, Lucy

PHELPS (Baker),

Lucy Jewell

Age 94, of Dayton, passed away in her home on December 12, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Phelps Sr, and son, James Phelps Jr, and by her parents Roy and Bessie Baker; brothers, Jack Baker and Alex Baker;

sisters, Juanita Hollars,

Margaret Baker, Ann Webb, Helen Coomer, and Pearl Carrender. She is survived by her grandchildren: James Phelps III (Shawna), Shannon McGuire (Brian), and Lacey Madison; 7 great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Jewell attended Fort McKinley Methodist Church for over 40 years and Shiloh Christian Church also. Funeral services will be 1pm Friday, December 17, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider

Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until the time of service. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. Memorial

contributions may be made in memory of Jewell Phelps to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

