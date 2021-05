PHIBBS, Jennifer Lynn



Age 47, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Spitzer. She is survived by her father,



Richard Phibbs; sister, Pamela Jo Spitzer; numerous uncles and cousins. She was a longtime resident of Stillwater Center. She loved to listen to music and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.