PHILLABAUM, Mark B.



Age 61, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away unexpectedly do to a tragic tree felling accident. He was born in Middletown, OH, on October 23, 1959, to the late Donna J. (Fleischman) and George B. "Pete" Phillabaum. He graduated from Valley View High School ~ Class of 1977; and received his RN Degree from Sinclair Community College in 2011. Mark was a former German Township Police Officer; and former Captain of both Germantown Volunteer Fire Dept. and Miamisburg Mound Fire Dept. He is survived by his daughters, Candice (Scott)



Jacobs and Ashley (T.J.) Schlereth; 3 grandchildren, Gavin



Jacobs and Cruze & Jozie Schlereth; his sister Kelly (Mike) Shell; his niece, Mindy (John) Pate; his great-nephew and niece, Johnny & Addy Pate; and his partner of 8 years, Anna Marie "Riti" Stoeckicht. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12:30, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

